RELX PLC Boosts Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

November 26, 2024 — 12:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has recently bought back 72,332 of its own shares through JP Morgan Securities, with each share priced between 3700 and 3729 pence. The acquisition adds to the 28.5 million shares already repurchased this year, reflecting a robust strategy to enhance shareholder value. With 48.3 million shares now held in treasury, this move could impact market dynamics and investor interest in RELX stock.

