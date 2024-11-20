RELX PLC Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has acquired 75,600 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of approximately 3553 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange, bringing its total treasury shares to nearly 48 million. This move is part of an ongoing buyback program aimed at enhancing shareholder value, with over 28 million shares repurchased since the start of 2024.

