News & Insights

Stocks

RELX PLC Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 20, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RELX PLC has acquired 75,600 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of approximately 3553 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange, bringing its total treasury shares to nearly 48 million. This move is part of an ongoing buyback program aimed at enhancing shareholder value, with over 28 million shares repurchased since the start of 2024.

For further insights into GB:REL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RLXXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.