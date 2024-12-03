News & Insights

Stocks

RELX PLC Boosts Share Value with Stock Buyback

December 03, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RELX PLC has repurchased 45,524 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange through JP Morgan Securities, which will be held as treasury shares. This transaction is part of a larger buyback initiative that has seen the company acquire nearly 29 million shares since the start of the year. Such moves often indicate management’s confidence in the company’s prospects, potentially appealing to investors interested in stock value appreciation.

For further insights into GB:REL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RLXXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.