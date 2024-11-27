News & Insights

RELX PLC Boosts Share Buyback Strategy

November 27, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC recently executed a share buyback, acquiring 72,600 of its own shares through JP Morgan Securities plc, with a volume weighted average price of 3724.64 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to 48,347,822. This move is part of a larger strategy since the start of 2024, during which RELX has repurchased over 28 million shares.

