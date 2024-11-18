RELX PLC Boosts Share Buyback Program

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has announced the repurchase of 76,400 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the shares to be held as treasury shares. This brings the total number of shares held in treasury by the company to over 47 million. Such buybacks can be a sign of management’s confidence in the company’s financial health, potentially making RELX a more attractive option for investors.

