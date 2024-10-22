News & Insights

RELX PLC Bolsters Treasury Shares Strategy

October 22, 2024 — 12:12 pm EDT

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC recently acquired 74,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, bringing its total treasury shares to over 46 million. These transactions are part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value. Investors may find this move interesting as it could influence RELX’s stock performance in the near future.

