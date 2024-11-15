News & Insights

Stocks

RELX PLC Announces New Share Listing on LSE

November 15, 2024 — 06:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has applied for a block listing of 50,000 ordinary shares related to its 2013 SAYE Share Option Scheme, with trading anticipated to begin on the London Stock Exchange on 20 November 2024. This move signals potential growth opportunities for investors, as the new shares will align with the existing issued shares.

For further insights into GB:REL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RLXXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.