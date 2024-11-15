RELX PLC Announces New Share Listing on LSE

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has applied for a block listing of 50,000 ordinary shares related to its 2013 SAYE Share Option Scheme, with trading anticipated to begin on the London Stock Exchange on 20 November 2024. This move signals potential growth opportunities for investors, as the new shares will align with the existing issued shares.

