RELX PLC Announces Final 2023 Dividend Payout

RELX PLC has declared a final dividend of 41.8 pence per share for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, set to be paid out on June 13, 2024. Shareholders have the option to receive their dividends in either Euro or Pounds Sterling, with the Euro equivalent being €0.490 per share. Elections for the preferred currency of dividend receipt were to be made by May 20, 2024.

