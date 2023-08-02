RELX Plc - ADR (RELX) Price Target Increased by 7.31% to 36.79

The average one-year price target for RELX Plc - ADR (NYSE:RELX) has been revised to 36.79 / share. This is an increase of 7.31% from the prior estimate of 34.29 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.55 to a high of 41.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.31% from the latest reported closing price of 33.66 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in RELX Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RELX is 0.16%, an increase of 15.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 74,264K shares. The put/call ratio of RELX is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Capital International Investors holds 7,910K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,973K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 10.72% over the last quarter.
Lazard Asset Management holds 6,471K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,638K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 8.53% over the last quarter.
Bank Of America holds 6,199K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,279K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 73.43% over the last quarter.
AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 3,021K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,548K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares, representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 64.80% over the last quarter.
RELX Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
RELX plc is a British multinational information and analytics company headquartered in London, England. Its businesses provide scientific, technical and medical information and analytics; legal information and analytics; decision-making tools; and organise exhibitions.
