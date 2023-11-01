RELX Plc - ADR (RELX) Price Target Increased by 5.14% to 38.46

The average one-year price target for RELX Plc - ADR (NYSE:RELX) has been revised to 38.46 / share. This is an increase of 5.14% from the prior estimate of 36.58 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.50 to a high of 43.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.36% from the latest reported closing price of 34.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in RELX Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RELX is 0.17%, an increase of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 75,013K shares. The put/call ratio of RELX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 8,246K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,471K shares, representing an increase of 21.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 245.13% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,854K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,910K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,928K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,199K shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 0.56% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 3,021K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,791K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,548K shares, representing an increase of 8.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 266.96% over the last quarter.

RELX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RELX plc is a British multinational information and analytics company headquartered in London, England. Its businesses provide scientific, technical and medical information and analytics; legal information and analytics; decision-making tools; and organise exhibitions.

