RELX PLC 9-month Underlying Revenue Up 6% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - RELX PLC (REL.L, RLXXF.PK, RELX) said it recorded an underlying revenue growth of 6% in the first nine months of 2021. Risk underlying revenue growth was 10%, while Scientific, Technical & Medical underlying revenue improved 4%. Legal underlying revenue growth was 3%, while Exhibitions underlying revenue increased 9%.

Based on the improved performance year to date, the Group expects full year underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as constant currency growth in adjusted earnings per share, to be above historical trends.

