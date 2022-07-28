Relx lifts dividend by 10%, reiterates outlook

Adds details

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - European information and analytics provider Relx REL.L increased its interim dividend by 10% on Thursday and reiterated its full-year outlook, saying it expected underlying growth rates to remain above historical trends.

Relx, traditionally one of the most reliable performers on the London stock exchange which transformed from an advertising-supported media group to faster-growing data and analytics, posted a 16% rise in first-half adjusted operating profit.

It said momentum remained strong and it continued to expect full-year underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as constant currency growth in adjusted earnings per share, to remain above historical trends.

The group had previously posted revenue growth rates at constant currency of around 4%. For the first half, it posted constant currency revenue up 13% at 3.97 billion pounds ($4.83 billion).

The group reiterated its outlook for its four different divisions which stretch from risk to science, legal and exhibitions, as strong growth in electronic revenue, accounting for 85% of the total, made up for continued print declines.

"We believe that this is a reflection of our ongoing strategy of focusing on the organic development of increasingly sophisticated analytics and decision tools that deliver enhanced value to our customers across market segments," Chief Executive Erik Engstrom said.

($1 = 0.8218 pounds)

