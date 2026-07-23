RELX H1 Results Climb, Confirms FY26 Outlook; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - RELX Plc (RELX, RLXXF.PK, REL.L), a provider of information-based analytics and decision tools, reported Thursday increased profitability and revenue growth in the first half of fiscal 2026. Further, the company maintained fiscal 2026 growth view.

On the London Stock Exchange, the shares were gaining around 2.65 percent, trading at 2,519.00 pence.

Profit before tax for the first half increased to £1.523 billion from £1.283 billion in the prior period. Earnings per share grew to 65.7 pence from 52.9 pence last year.

Adjusted profit before tax reached £1.589 billion, compared to £1.515 billion a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share improved to 68.6 pence from 63.5 pence last year.

Adjusted operating profit grew to £1.727 billion from £1.652 million last year, representing underlying growth of 9 percent. The company said its focus on continuous process innovation helped manage cost growth below revenue growth, improving the adjusted operating margin to 35.5 percent from 34.8 percent in the prior year.

Revenue totaled £4.871 billion, up 3 percent from £4.741 billion last year. Revenue growth was 5 percent on a constant currency basis. Underlying revenue growth reached 7 percent.

Further, RELX declared an interim dividend of 20.9 pence, an increase of 7 percent from 19.5 pence a year ago. The interim dividend will be paid on September 10, with a record date of August 7.

Looking ahead, the company said it continues to expect another year of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as strong adjusted earnings per share growth on a constant currency basis.

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