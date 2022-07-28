RELX H1 Adj. Profit Rises; Reaffirms Full Year Outlook

(RTTNews) - RELX (REL.L, RLXXF.PK, RELX) reported adjusted profit before tax of 1.16 billion pounds for the first half of 2022 compared to 953 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 47.2 pence from 40.0 pence.

Reported profit before tax increased to 998 million pounds from 825 million pounds, prior year. Reported earnings per share was 39.5 pence compared to 34.5 pence.

Revenue was 3.97 billion pounds, a constant currency growth of 13% from last year.

Looking forward, the Group continues to expect full year underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as constant currency growth in adjusted earnings per share, to remain above historical trends.

The Board declared an interim dividend of 15.7 pence, an increase of 10%.

