RELX (ENXTAM:REN) Price Target Increased by 8.95% to 42.87

The average one-year price target for RELX (ENXTAM:REN) has been revised to 42.87 / share. This is an increase of 8.95% from the prior estimate of 39.35 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.35 to a high of 47.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.59% from the latest reported closing price of 40.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 920 funds or institutions reporting positions in RELX. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 7.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REN is 0.54%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 242,018K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,724K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,324K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REN by 17.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,210K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,017K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REN by 7.03% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,640K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,343K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REN by 16.90% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 8,812K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,364K shares, representing a decrease of 17.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REN by 2.88% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 7,813K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,894K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REN by 8.91% over the last quarter.

