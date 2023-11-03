RELX (AMS:REN) Price Target Increased by 6.54% to 36.15

The average one-year price target for RELX (AMS:REN) has been revised to 36.15 / share. This is an increase of 6.54% from the prior estimate of 33.93 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.67 to a high of 40.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.12% from the latest reported closing price of 33.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in RELX. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REN is 0.77%, an increase of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 256,438K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,324K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,394K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REN by 4.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,017K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,748K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REN by 0.45% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 10,364K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,343K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,274K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REN by 1.46% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 7,180K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,144K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REN by 0.86% over the last quarter.

