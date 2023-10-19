RELX 9-month Underlying Revenue Up 8%; Reaffirms Full Year Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - RELX (REL.L, RLXXF.PK, RELX) said, for the first nine months of 2023, underlying revenue growth was 8%. Underlying revenue growth was 8% for Risk. Scientific, Technical & Medical underlying revenue growth was 4%. Legal underlying revenue growth was 6%. Exhibitions underlying revenue growth was 32%.

For the full year, the Group expects underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit to remain above historical trends, driving another year of strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.

