Relocating in Retirement? 5 Things You Have to Prepare For

Retirement is a new beginning for a lot of people. It's a chance to devote time to activities you may have put on the back burner during your working years. And for some, it's a chance to strike out for a new city, maybe a few towns over, or possibly on another continent.

Relocating in retirement can be an exciting opportunity to see the world or a chance to move closer to family and friends. But no matter what your reason, it's important to make sure you're prepared before you put your current place on the market. Here are five factors you can't forget to plan for.

1. Cost of living

Cost of living will have a significant effect on your quality of life and how much you need to save to retire comfortably in your new home. If you move to a more expensive area, you'll have to save more than you would if you planned to retire at home. If you're not able to increase your savings rate, you may have to push back your retirement date.

Take some time to compare the cost of living in your current town to your new home. Housing costs are obviously important, but you also want to look at the average cost of other common expenses, like groceries, insurance, transportation, and healthcare. You'll probably want to repeat this process more than once as you near retirement. Cost of living can rise at different rates in different cities.

2. Taxes

If you plan to retire in the U.S., you'll have the same federal taxes wherever you go. But states vary in terms of the taxes they charge and how much they are. Some have income tax while others don't. Some tax the Social Security benefits of some of their retirees. You need to know what kind of taxes you'll face so you can budget for them appropriately.

This is also true if you plan to retire abroad. In that case, you could wind up owing taxes in the U.S. and your new home country. You may want to consult with a tax professional in the area you plan to retire in to learn more about the taxes you could face.

3. Healthcare

Retirees usually spend more on healthcare than their younger counterparts. Ideally, you'd remain healthy into your old age, but this isn't a guarantee. If you get sick, you'll want easy access to quality medical care.

You may also need long-term care when you age. So think about choosing an area that has good assisted living facilities, nursing homes, or home health aides. You can find ratings for these services online.

Keep in mind if you're retiring abroad that Medicare likely won't cover your healthcare expenses outside the U.S. You may need to look at purchasing some health insurance in the country you retire to.

4. Proximity to family, friends, and hobbies

You'll have more free time in retirement to spend with your loved ones and to do the activities you enjoy. You want to choose a retirement destination that will facilitate that. Do a test run before retiring. Stay in your new city for a few weeks to see whether you enjoy it or whether you get bored after a while.

If moving takes you further away from some family and friends, you may have to update your retirement budget to include travel costs to come back and visit them. Think about how often you'd like to travel and then use current travel costs to get a rough estimation of what you might need to save for this.

5. Climate

Many retirees, especially those from the northern half of the country, prefer to go somewhere warmer for retirement. The climate also affects what kinds of activities are available to you at different points during the year.

Be sure to consider the weather in all seasons, though. Florida might be nice in the winter, but if you can't stand the sweltering summers, it might not be the right choice for you.

Moving in retirement is a big decision, and you shouldn't make it lightly. Weigh all of the above factors and take at least one trip there before you retire to make sure it's the right fit for you.

