Relocating Hong Kongers withdrew $219 mln from pensions in Q4, down 28% y/y

February 28, 2023 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Residents leaving Hong Kong permanently withdrew HK$1.716 billion ($218.65 million) from pension accounts in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 28% from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

A total of 7,000 claims to withdraw money from the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) were made over October-December by people moving away from Hong Kong, compared with 8,700 claims withdrawing HK$2.384 billion in the same period of 2021.

The figure also compared with 8,600 claims in July-September that saw withdrawals of HK$2.177 billion, 8,600 claims withdrawing HK$2.114 billion in April-June, and 7,500 claims withdrawing HK$2.014 billion January-March.

The Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority said multiple claims are sometimes made by a single person as a scheme member may have more than one account.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the total number of claims - spanning all reasons, such as retirement - was about 53,000, a decline of 8% from the previous quarter.

Curbs to control the spread of COVID-19 are among reasons for people leaving Hong Kong, which has closely followed China's zero-COVID-19 policy since 2020 but began easing restrictions in August.

The city will drop its COVID-19 mask mandate from March 1 to attract visitors, stimulate business and restore normal life more than three years after stringent rules were first imposed in the financial hub.

($1 = 7.8483 Hong Kong dollars)

