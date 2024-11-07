News & Insights

Relo Group Reports Robust Financial Growth in Q2

November 07, 2024 — 02:05 am EST

Relo Group (JP:8876) has released an update.

Relo Group has reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, with revenue rising by 10.9% and profit attributable to owners surging by 273.6% compared to the same period last year. This growth is reflected in the substantial rise in basic earnings per share from 57.75 yen to 216.52 yen.

