Relo Group Reports Robust Financial Growth in Q2

Relo Group has reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, with revenue rising by 10.9% and profit attributable to owners surging by 273.6% compared to the same period last year. This growth is reflected in the substantial rise in basic earnings per share from 57.75 yen to 216.52 yen.

