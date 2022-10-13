US Markets
Relmada's depression drug fails to meet late-stage study goal

Khushi Mandowara Reuters
Relmada Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday its therapy to treat major depressive disorder did not meet the main goal of a late-stage study.

The drug, REL-1017, did not show statistically significant improvement in symptoms of depression when compared to a placebo.

Relmada will continue to study REL-1017, its lead treatment, as an adjuntive or in combination with other depression drugs.

Major depressive disorder is a chronic condition that makes patients feel low, experience guilt and worthlessness. In extreme cases, it may lead to suicide.

Shares of the company, which had a market capitalization of nearly $1 billion as of Wednesday's close, were halted in premarket trading.

Most Popular