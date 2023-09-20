News & Insights

Relmada Therapeutics: Long-term Study With REL-1017 Shows Rapid, Sustained Therapeutic Effects

September 20, 2023 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) reported efficacy results for the de novo patients and safety results for all subjects from the Phase 3, long-term, registrational trial of REL-1017 in patients with Major Depressive Disorder. The company said patients newly treated with REL-1017 for up to one year experienced rapid, clinically meaningful, and sustained improvements in depressive symptoms and associated functional impairment. Long-term dosing was well-tolerated, with low rates of adverse events and discontinuations due to adverse events, and no new safety signals were detected.

Cedric O'Gorman, Chief Medical Officer of Relmada, said: "The rapid and sustained therapeutic effects achieved with REL-1017 suggest the significant therapeutic potential of this promising late-stage product candidate as a mechanistically novel and differentiated treatment for Major Depressive Disorder."

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics are up 12% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

