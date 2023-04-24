Relmada Therapeutics (STU:4E2) Price Target Decreased by 6.57% to 10.55

The average one-year price target for Relmada Therapeutics (STU:4E2) has been revised to 10.55 / share. This is an decrease of 6.57% from the prior estimate of 11.29 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.75 to a high of 24.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 339.49% from the latest reported closing price of 2.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relmada Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 10.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4E2 is 0.05%, a decrease of 85.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.88% to 20,205K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 2,838K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing an increase of 83.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4E2 by 46.78% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,068K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,644K shares, representing a decrease of 27.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4E2 by 93.47% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,100K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 1,062K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 98.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4E2 by 374.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 905K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

