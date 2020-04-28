Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD): Sending The Right Signals?

(RTTNews) - Shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) have gained 19 percent so far this year and trade around $37.

Relmada is a clinical-stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system diseases other disorders. The Company's lead product candidate is REL-1017, a rapid-acting oral treatment for depression, and other potential indications.

REL-1017, also known as dextromethadone or d-methadone, is a novel, N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, with a faster onset of antidepressant activity, say only a few days, while most of the currently approved products take up to a month to show antidepressant activity.

Last October, the Company reported encouraging top-line data from a phase II clinical study evaluating two doses of REL-1017 - 25 mg once a day and 50 mg once a day - as an adjunctive treatment in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), who experienced an inadequate response to 1 to 3 adequate antidepressant treatments with antidepressant medication.

In the study, subjects in both the REL-1017 25 mg and 50 mg treatment groups experienced statistically significant improvement in all efficacy measures.

Full details of the phase II data for REL-1017 are expected to be presented this quarter.

Relmada is planning to meet with the FDA in an End-of-phase II meeting for the REL-1017 program at the end of the first half of 2020, in order to discuss the registrational plan for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment of MDD.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, MDD affects more than 16.1 million American adults, or about 6.7% of the U.S. population age 18 and older in a given year. Antidepressants like Cymbalta (Eli Lilly), Effexor (Pfizer), Pristiq (Pfizer), Zulresso (Sage), and Spravato (Johnson & Johnson) are the primary treatment options for major depressive disorder.

There is a high unmet need in MDD because roughly 65% of MDD patients do not respond to the first antidepressant treatment and about 30% of MDD patients do not respond to up to 4 different antidepressant treatments.

Given the fact that REL-1017 has a unique mechanism of action, Relmada believes that its drug candidate has significant potential advantages in the treatment of depression.

Cash position:

The Company ended the year 2019 with cash, cash equivalents & short term investments of $116.4 million.

A 1-for-4 reverse stock split was implemented by the Company on September 30, 2019. The shares were uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market from the OTC on October 10, 2019.

RLMD closed Monday's trading at $37.67, up 4.49%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.