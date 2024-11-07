“We believe that Relmada’s clinical programs are poised to achieve meaningful, near-term value inflection points. Our lead product candidate, REL-1017, is in a registrational Phase 3 program as a potential adjunct treatment for major depressive disorder. Two ongoing trials, Reliance II and Relight, have been designed to build on positive Phase 2 results, with enhanced site selection and more stringent patient enrollment criteria,” said Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer of Relmada. “The Reliance II study also incorporates a pre-planned interim analysis to evaluate futility and sample size. We believe that the outcome, expected by year-end represents an important de-risking event for the REL-1017 program and the Company.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RLMD:
- Relmada Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (72c), consensus (64c)
- Rising High: Exclusive talk with house of brands Carma HoldCo
- RLMD Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Rising High: RIV Capital provides update on revenue, synergy realization
- Rising High: Exclusive talk with vape tech developer Ispire Technology
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.