Relmada Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (72c), consensus (64c)

November 07, 2024 — 06:10 pm EST

“We believe that Relmada’s clinical programs are poised to achieve meaningful, near-term value inflection points. Our lead product candidate, REL-1017, is in a registrational Phase 3 program as a potential adjunct treatment for major depressive disorder. Two ongoing trials, Reliance II and Relight, have been designed to build on positive Phase 2 results, with enhanced site selection and more stringent patient enrollment criteria,” said Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer of Relmada. “The Reliance II study also incorporates a pre-planned interim analysis to evaluate futility and sample size. We believe that the outcome, expected by year-end represents an important de-risking event for the REL-1017 program and the Company.”

