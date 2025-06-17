Markets
Relmada Therapeutics Hires Raj S. Pruthi As Chief Medical Officer-Urology

June 17, 2025 — 07:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD)Tuesday said it has appointed Raj S. Pruthi as Chief Medical Officer-Urology (CMO).

Pruthi is a physician-scientist with more than 25 years of experience in industry and academic medicine, specializing in urologic oncology, clinical trials, and robotic surgery. Previously, Pruthi was the Chief Medical Officer at enGene Holdings Inc. He also served as Global Medical Affairs leader at Johnson and Johnson Innovative Medicine.

"As we prepare to begin registrational studies, we believe Raj's extensive clinical experience will play a vital role in the NDV-01 programs success, said Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer, Relmada.

The company had reported positive initial Phase 2 data for its lead drug candidate NDV-01 for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) in April this year. Relmada plans to initiate a Phase 3 study of NDV-01 in the first half of 2026.

