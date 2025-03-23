RELMADA THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $RLMD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RELMADA THERAPEUTICS ($RLMD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.71 per share.
RELMADA THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of RELMADA THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI removed 839,359 shares (-83.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $436,466
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 674,833 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $350,913
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 561,826 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $292,149
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP removed 490,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $254,800
- OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. removed 480,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $249,600
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 277,359 shares (-88.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,226
- PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP removed 237,254 shares (-32.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,372
