Relmada Therapeutics downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Uy Ear downgraded Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $1, down from $23. The Data Monitoring Committee finding of futility is “truly disappointing and likely means the end of the line” for REL-1017 in major depressive disorder, says the analyst, who removes the firm’s sales forecast, with a previous peak sales assumption of $1.7B, and corresponding spending assumptions related to REL-1017 from the firm’s model. Relmada has a second asset, REL-P11, which is low-dose, modified-release psilocybin formulation to treat metabolic diseases, but REL-1017 was “clearly the more important asset,” the analyst added.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RLMD:
- Relmada Therapeutics downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Leerink
- Relmada Therapeutics Faces Setback in Phase 3 Study
- Relmada reports DMC assessment indicates Phase 3 Reliance II trial is futile
- Rising High: Numinus Wellness to sell five Utah clinics for $3.53M
- Rising High: Cannabis firms report quarterly earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.