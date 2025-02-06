News & Insights

BioTech
RLMD

Relmada Therapeutics Acquires Sepranolone From Asarina Pharma For Potential TS Treatment

February 06, 2025 — 01:03 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Sepranolone, a Phase 2b-ready neurosteroid, from Asarina Pharma AB.

Sepranolone, a first-in-class GABAA Modulating Steroid Antagonist or GAMSA, is being developed for the treatment of Tourette syndrome or TS and other compulsive disorders.

Sepranolone selectively targets the GABAA pathway to counteract the effects of Allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid implicated in TS. Phase 2a clinical results showed a 28 percent reduction in tic severity and significant improvements in quality of life, with no CNS off-target effects.

This acquisition aligns with Relmada's strategy to expand its CNS portfolio and provides a promising first-line treatment option for TS, a condition with unmet treatment needs.

Relmada plans to advance Sepranolone through further clinical development, with an investor update on next steps expected later in 2025.

Currently, RLMD is trading at $0.401 up by 5.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RLMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.