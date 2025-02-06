Relmada Therapeutics Acquires Sepranolone From Asarina Pharma For Potential TS Treatment

(RTTNews) - Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Sepranolone, a Phase 2b-ready neurosteroid, from Asarina Pharma AB.

Sepranolone, a first-in-class GABAA Modulating Steroid Antagonist or GAMSA, is being developed for the treatment of Tourette syndrome or TS and other compulsive disorders.

Sepranolone selectively targets the GABAA pathway to counteract the effects of Allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid implicated in TS. Phase 2a clinical results showed a 28 percent reduction in tic severity and significant improvements in quality of life, with no CNS off-target effects.

This acquisition aligns with Relmada's strategy to expand its CNS portfolio and provides a promising first-line treatment option for TS, a condition with unmet treatment needs.

Relmada plans to advance Sepranolone through further clinical development, with an investor update on next steps expected later in 2025.

Currently, RLMD is trading at $0.401 up by 5.66%.

