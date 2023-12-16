Reliq Health Technologies (RQHTF) Price Target Increased by 10.49% to 1.44

The average one-year price target for Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) has been revised to 1.44 / share. This is an increase of 10.49% from the prior estimate of 1.30 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.43 to a high of 1.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 655.19% from the latest reported closing price of 0.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliq Health Technologies. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RQHTF is 0.28%, an increase of 54,769.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5,827.67% to 1,778K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 1,486K shares.

WASIX - Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund Investor Class holds 262K shares.

First National Trust holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

