Relief Therapeutics says Zyesami to be included in COVID-19 clinical trial

ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Relief Therapeutics RLFB.S said its partner NeuroRx and the Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative signed an agreement to include Zyesami in the I-SPY COVID-19 clinical trial, a platform trial assessing multiple drugs for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Zyesami will be included as one of the first drugs targeting respiratory failure in critically ill COVID-19 patients, Relief Therapeutics said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

