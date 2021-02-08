Relief Therapeutics says data from COVID drug trial to emerge this month

ZURICH, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Relief Therapeutics Holding RLFB.S expects top-line data from a trial of RLF-100 used intravenously in patients with COVID-19 to be released this month, the Swiss company said on Monday.

"The statistical analysis of the data remains ongoing. Relief expects top-line data from this trial to be reported once the required statistical analyses have been completed," it said, while affirming that collaboration partner NeuroRx Inc has initiated a phase 2/3 clinical trial investigating the role of inhaled RLF-100TM for treating of patients with severe COVID-19.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Caroline Copley)

