Relief Therapeutics H1 Loss Narrows Despite Revenue Decline

(RTTNews) - Relief Therapeutics (RLF.SW), on Thursday, reported a net loss of CHF 4.5 million for the first half of 2025, a modest improvement from CHF 4.6 million in the prior-year period. Loss per share improved slightly to CHF 0.357 from CHF 0.363.

Despite a sharp revenue decline, the company maintained capital discipline and advanced key pipeline programs, including its wound care candidate RLF-TD011 and liquid sapropterin formulation RLF-OD032.

Total revenue for the six-month period fell to CHF 1.2 million, down from CHF 5.6 million in H1 2024, primarily due to the absence of CHF 1.7 million in non-recurring licensing income and the transition of the GOLIKE business to a partnership model, which reduced direct product sales.

EBITDA loss widened to CHF 3.7 million from CHF 2.5 million a year earlier, reflecting lower income and sustained R&D investment. Operating loss reached CHF 4.4 million versus CHF 4.0 million last year.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at CHF 12.5 million as of June 30, 2025, providing operational runway into late 2026. Relief emphasized its continued focus on advancing clinical programs and executing a proposed business combination with NeuroX, aimed at expanding into digital neurotherapeutics.

