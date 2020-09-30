Relief Therapeutics announces supply deals while awaiting COVID-19 trial data
ZURICH, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Relief Therapeutics RLFB.S and U.S. partner NeuroRx said on Wednesday they struck deals with Bachem BANB.S and Nephron Pharmaceuticals to supply and make a 50-year-old drug, aviptadil, that is in clinical trials against COVID-19.
Relief and NeuroRx said the pact with Switzerland's Bachem, to supply peptides, and U.S. generics maker Nephron, to manufacture aviptadil, also being called RLF-100 by the companies, is aimed at having supplies sufficient to treat 1 million patients, should the drug prove effective in the studies.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
