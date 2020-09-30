Relief Therapeutics announces supply deals while awaiting COVID-19 trial data

ZURICH, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Relief Therapeutics RLFB.S and U.S. partner NeuroRx said on Wednesday they struck deals with Bachem BANB.S and Nephron Pharmaceuticals to supply and make a 50-year-old drug, aviptadil, that is in clinical trials against COVID-19.

Relief and NeuroRx said the pact with Switzerland's Bachem, to supply peptides, and U.S. generics maker Nephron, to manufacture aviptadil, also being called RLF-100 by the companies, is aimed at having supplies sufficient to treat 1 million patients, should the drug prove effective in the studies.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.