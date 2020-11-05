RELIEF THERAPEUTICS: DMC Allows NCT 04311697 To Continue As Planned - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG and NeuroRx, Inc. said the independent Data Monitoring Committee has voted unanimously that NCT 04311697 should continue as planned to its full enrollment of 165 patients. The committee viewed the study as capable of reaching its prespecified endpoint in potentially proving that RLF-100 (aviptadil) is superior to placebo in achieving recovery from respiratory failure in patients with critical COVID-19 at a statistically significant level. The committee identified no safety concerns, the companies noted.

RLF-100 was granted FDA Fast Track Designation in June 2020 and was previously granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. RLF-100 is being investigated in two placebo-controlled US phase 2b/3 clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19.

