Relief, NeuroRx End Litigation; NeuroRx Transfers To Relief Formulation Of Aviptadil Product

(RTTNews) - Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (RLFTF. OB), and NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) announced the close of the settlement agreements to resolve the pending litigation between Relief and NRx Pharmaceuticals' subsidiary, NeuroRx, Inc.

NeuroRx has transferred to Relief all of the assets it used in the NRx aviptadil development program. Relief now has the exclusive right and control to develop and commercialize an aviptadil product.

Relief will pay NeuroRx milestone payments if it can successfully obtain commercial approval of an aviptadil product. Relief will pay NeuroRx royalties based on a percentage of future sales of an aviptadil product, up to a maximum of $30 million in the aggregate.

