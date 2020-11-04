Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RBNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RBNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.15, the dividend yield is 2.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBNC was $18.15, representing a -22.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.41 and a 92.06% increase over the 52 week low of $9.45.

RBNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RBNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports RBNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 34.85%, compared to an industry average of -17.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RBNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.