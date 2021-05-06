Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RBNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.58, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBNC was $28.58, representing a -7.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $31 and a 159.82% increase over the 52 week low of $11.

RBNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RBNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.63. Zacks Investment Research reports RBNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.55%, compared to an industry average of 20.1%.

