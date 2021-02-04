Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RBNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBNC was $20.63, representing a -7.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.33 and a 118.31% increase over the 52 week low of $9.45.

RBNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RBNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.88. Zacks Investment Research reports RBNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.23%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RBNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

