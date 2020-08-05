Dividends
Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RBNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RBNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.7, the dividend yield is 2.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBNC was $14.7, representing a -40.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.87 and a 55.56% increase over the 52 week low of $9.45.

RBNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RBNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports RBNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.45%, compared to an industry average of -24.6%.

