Reliance's unit to sell Marcellus shale assets for $250 mln

Adds details on assets, background

BENGALURU, Feb 4 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS said on Thursday its unit will sell its interest in certain upstream assets in the Marcellus shale in the United States for $250 million in cash to Northern Oil and Gas Inc NOG.A.

The assets, currently operated by various affiliates of EQT Corp EQT.N, will be sold for the cash consideration and warrants, that will allow for the purchase of 3.25 million common shares of NOG at an exercise price of $14 per common share over the next seven years, Reliance said.

In 2017 Reliance sold a shale oil and gas block in the Marcellus shale in northeastern and central Pennsylvania for $126 million.

Reliance, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has been diversifying away from its mainstay energy arm to consumer-facing businesses in recent years.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.