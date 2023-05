Reliance's JioCinema signs content streaming deal with NBC Universal

BENGALURU, May 29 (Reuters) - JioCinema, the streaming platform run by India's Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS, has signed a partnership with NBC Universal Media in a push to increase Hollywood content on the platform for Indian viewers, the companies said on Monday.

The multi-year deal will give JioCinema's premium subscribers access to popular shows such as "Downton Abbey", "Suits" and "The Office," the companies said in a joint statement.

This comes after JioCinema signed a content streaming deal with Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD.O in April for shows such as "Succession" and "Game of Thrones".

JioCinema announced its premium pricing earlier this month, moving away from free content model to fight rivals like Netflix NFLX.O and Disney DIS.N in the content streaming space.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Hritam Mukherjee; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

