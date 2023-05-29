News & Insights

Oil
WBD

Reliance's JioCinema signs content streaming deal with NBC Universal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 29, 2023 — 05:07 am EDT

Written by Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 29 (Reuters) - JioCinema, the streaming platform run by India's Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS, has signed a partnership with NBC Universal Media in a push to increase Hollywood content on the platform for Indian viewers, the companies said on Monday.

The multi-year deal will give JioCinema's premium subscribers access to popular shows such as "Downton Abbey", "Suits" and "The Office," the companies said in a joint statement.

This comes after JioCinema signed a content streaming deal with Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD.O in April for shows such as "Succession" and "Game of Thrones".

JioCinema announced its premium pricing earlier this month, moving away from free content model to fight rivals like Netflix NFLX.O and Disney DIS.N in the content streaming space.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Hritam Mukherjee; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9830427878;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBD
NFLX
DIS
CMCSA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.