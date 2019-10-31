Reliance's Jio opposes telecom lobby's plea for govt help to rivals

Contributor
Sankalp Phartiyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHAILESH ANDRADE

India's Reliance Industries -controlled Jio Infocomm wrote to the telecoms minister on Thursday, opposing government intervention for rival carriers Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea facing overdues of $13 billion.

NEW DELHI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries RELI.NS -controlled Jio Infocomm wrote to the telecoms minister on Thursday, opposing government intervention for rival carriers Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS and Vodafone Idea VODA.NS facing overdues of $13 billion.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) had earlier written to Telecommunications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, warning of an "unprecedented crisis" if the government refuses to relax its demand for outstanding dues.

Jio, the telecoms unit of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance, said in its letter that fears of a crisis in the industry and job losses were overblown.

Rival carriers can monetize their assets, investments or issue fresh equity to pay the dues, it added.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

((sankalp.phartiyal@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-49548064;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters