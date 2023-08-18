News & Insights

Oil
BLK

Reliance's Jio Financial Services to be listed on Aug. 21

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

August 18, 2023 — 04:51 am EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

Adds background on spin-off, JV with BlackRock

BENGALURU, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Jio Financial Services (JFS) <JIOF.NS>, the financial arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS, is set to be listed on the stock exchanges on Aug. 21, per a stock exchange circularon Friday.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance had last month spun off JFS, with the market ascribing a valuation of around $20 billion.

Ambani has said Jio Financial Services aims to provide simple, affordable and innovative digital first solutions.

In July, JFS and U.S.-based BlackRock BLK.Nsaid they would form an equal joint venture to launch asset management services in India.

Reliance's shares reversed losses to trade 1.3% higher as of 2:16 p.m. IST, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index .NSEI was flat.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.