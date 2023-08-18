Reliance's Jio Financial Services to be listed on Aug. 21

Adds background on spin-off, JV with BlackRock

BENGALURU, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Jio Financial Services (JFS) <JIOF.NS>, the financial arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS, is set to be listed on the stock exchanges on Aug. 21, per a stock exchange circularon Friday.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance had last month spun off JFS, with the market ascribing a valuation of around $20 billion.

Ambani has said Jio Financial Services aims to provide simple, affordable and innovative digital first solutions.

In July, JFS and U.S.-based BlackRock BLK.Nsaid they would form an equal joint venture to launch asset management services in India.

Reliance's shares reversed losses to trade 1.3% higher as of 2:16 p.m. IST, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index .NSEI was flat.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

