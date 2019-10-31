Reliance's Jio criticises telecom lobby warnings on sector health

Updates to add detail, context

NEW DELHI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries' RELI.NS telecoms arm Jio Infocomm on Thursday criticised the sector lobby's push for government intervention in the industry, after a court ruling left rivals Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS and Vodafone Idea VODA.NS facing billions of dollars in costs.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) wrote to Telecommunications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Oct. 29 to warn of an "unprecedented crisis" in the industry after a Supreme Court judgment against the companies.

The court upheld a government demand that will force Bharti and Vodafone Idea to pay the bulk of 920 billion rupees ($13 billion) in overdue levies and interest owed by the industry.

Jio is also affected by the judgment, but its exposure is much lower.

On Thursday, Jio accused the COAI of using a "threatening and blackmailing tone" with the government when it spoke of potential job losses in the sector, a deterioration in service quality and cutbacks in investments.

"COAI is clearly insinuating that if the immediate relief... is not provided, the two operators might stop operations," Jio said in letter released to media on Thursday.

"We request the government to strongly rebuff such suggestions and insinuations."

Jio said rival mobile carriers could pay off the dues by monetizing their assets and investments or issuing fresh equity.

Telecoms analysts have warned that while Bharti might be able to scrape through if the government presses on with its financial demands, Vodafone Idea could be forced to shut up shop.

COAI, Bharti and Vodafone Idea did not respond to requests for comment.

Jio, controlled by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, began operations in late 2016 with free voice and cut-price data, forcing rivals to match prices and triggering consolidation in an overcrowded sector.

Since then, it has typically been at odds with rivals over issues such as interconnection charges, a fee operators pay each other for calls made from one network to another.

Jio, built with an investment of around $40 billion, has won more than 340 million subscribers with its cut-price offerings but has had to pay a high fee to its rivals because they have more customers.

Its strongly worded letter comes a day after it publicly accused the COAI of a "prejudiced mindset".

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Jan Harvey)

