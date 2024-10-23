Reliance Worldwide Faces Shareholder Dissent on Pay Report

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. (AU:RWC) has released an update.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited reported successful outcomes for all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, despite a notable 38.95% opposition to the Remuneration Report. This level of dissent marks a ‘first strike’ under the Corporations Act, signaling potential challenges in future governance and compensation strategies.

