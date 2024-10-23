Reliance Worldwide Announces Director Resignation

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. (AU:RWC) has released an update.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited has announced the resignation of Director Sharon McCrohan, effective October 24, 2024, who held 52,000 ordinary shares in the company. This change in leadership could influence investor sentiment and potentially impact the company’s stock performance in the upcoming months.

