Reliance ties up with Sanmina for electronics manufacturing in India

Adds details on deal

BENGALURU, March 3 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS said on Thursday it would invest 16.7 billion rupees ($220.70 million) to create a joint venture (JV) with U.S.-listed Sanmina Corp SANM.O for making electronic products in the Asian country.

The JV aims to make hardware for 5G communications, cloud infrastructure, healthcare systems, and defense and aerospace, Reliance said in a regulatory filing.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance will hold a 50.1% stake in the JV after the investment in Sanmina's existing Indian entity through a Reliance unit. Sanmina will contribute its existing contract manufacturing business to the JV.

All manufacturing will initially take place at Sanmina's campus in the south Indian city of Chennai, with an option for expansion in other manufacturing sites within the country.

Reliance shares were up as much as 0.7% after the deal.

($1 = 75.6700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.