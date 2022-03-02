Reliance ties up with Sanmina for electronics manufacturing in India

BENGALURU, March 3 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS said on Thursday it would create a joint venture with U.S.-listed Sanmina Corp SANM.O to manufacture electronics in the Asian country.

A Reliance unit will invest 16.7 billion rupees ($220.86 million) in new shares of Sanmina's existing Indian entity, giving it a 50.1% stake in the joint venture.

($1 = 75.6130 Indian rupees)

