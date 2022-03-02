Oil
SANM

Reliance ties up with Sanmina for electronics manufacturing in India

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Thursday it would create a joint venture with U.S.-listed Sanmina Corp to manufacture electronics in the Asian country.

BENGALURU, March 3 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS said on Thursday it would create a joint venture with U.S.-listed Sanmina Corp SANM.O to manufacture electronics in the Asian country.

A Reliance unit will invest 16.7 billion rupees ($220.86 million) in new shares of Sanmina's existing Indian entity, giving it a 50.1% stake in the joint venture.

($1 = 75.6130 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SANM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular