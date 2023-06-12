News & Insights

Reliance suspends Sikka diesel exports due to cyclone -traders

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

June 12, 2023 — 11:12 am EDT

Written by Ron Bousso and Mohi Narayan for Reuters ->

By Ron Bousso and Mohi Narayan

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries RELI.NS, which operates the world's largest refining complex, has suspended exports of diesel and other oil products from India's Sikka port because of a cyclone off the west coast of the country, traders said on Monday.

Reliance said in a letter sent to traders that it had declared a force majeure on exports from Sikka due to the storm, which weather forecasters say could hit India's western state of Gujarat and southern parts of Pakistan this week.

The 704,000 barrels per day (bpd) Jamnagar refinery is a major exporter of diesel, particularly to Europe which has sharply increased imports from Asia since the EU imposed a ban on Russian diesel in February.

Reliance did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Force majeure is a notice used to describe events outside a company's control, such as a natural disaster, which usually releases it from contractual obligation without penalty.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Mohi Narayan; Editing by David Goodman and Alexander Smith)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.